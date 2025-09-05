Himachal Rains Updates: Landslide Leaves One Dead; Schools, Colleges Shut Till September 7

Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh with the authorities forced to shut all government and private colleges, schools, anganwadis, and coaching centres till September 7.

Due to rains, a landslide in Kullu district on Thursday left one dead, six buried under the rubble. The incident occurred in the Akhada Bazaar area around 6 a.m. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued three people and recovered one body, PTI reported.

Further disruption by rains led to at least 35 ailing and elderly devotees being airlifted to Chamba by a small helicopter on Thursday, the report indicated.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre a total of 1,212 roads are closed in the state, of which 289 were blocked in Mandi, 231 in Kullu, 211 in Shimla, 192 in Chamba district.

In a similar incident on Tuesday night, two people, including an NDRF jawan, were killed as two houses collapsed in Kullu, and a search operation was on to rescue those buried.

PTI reported that, National Highway-3 (Mandi-Dharampur road), NH-5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet road), NH-305 (Aut-Sainj road) and NH-505 (Khab to Gramphu) have been closed.

Rain has disrupted 1,885 power transformers and 824 water supply schemes across the state, the report said quoting SEOC.

Trains plying on the Shimla-Kalka track have been cancelled till Friday following landslips on the track. At least 355 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents, while 49 are missing since the monsoon began.