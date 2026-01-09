Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident: 9 Killed, Around 40 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into 500-Feet Gorge

Nine people died while about 40 others were injured after a private bus fell into a 500-feet deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Friday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred when the bus en route from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh veered off the road and plunged into the gorge down the road and landed upside down near Haripurdhar village, around 95 kilometres from the district headquarters, Nahan.