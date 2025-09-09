Himachal Pradesh Becomes Fourth Fully Literate State

Business NewsNationalHimachal Pradesh Becomes Fourth Fully Literate State
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh also said that Himachal Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of student-teacher ratio.

09 Sep 2025, 07:35 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>At an event for&nbsp;International Literacy Day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh declared Himachal Pradesh fully literate state. (Photo: Naman Pandey/Himachal Pradesh)</p></div>
Himachal Pradesh has become the fourth state to be fully literate, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh. The state has reached 99.3% literacy rate, which is higher than the national benchmark of 95%.

Singh also said that Himachal Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of student-teacher ratio. He declared the state fully literate at an event for International Literacy Day, during Ullas Mela 2025, held in the capital city of Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh has fulfilled various criteria required for being a fully literate state, Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar said. Meanwhile, Education Minister Rohit Thakur recalled how Himachal Pradesh was one of the low-ranking states in terms of literacy during independence.

The journey from 7% literacy rate to becoming fully literate has been challenging, however, the state has overcome all of them, Singh said. He assured that the state government will keep taking measures to introduce positive changes in the education sector in the coming years.

Singh said that the government educational institutes will be transformed into centre of excellence.

With inputs from PTI

