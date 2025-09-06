Business NewsNationalHimachal Floods: Tripura To Contribute Rs 5 Crore For Relief Work
Himachal Floods: Tripura To Contribute Rs 5 Crore For Relief Work

06 Sep 2025, 11:47 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The flash floods occurred at the Dorni <em>nullah</em> area of Himachal Pradesh at around 11:15 pm on Sunday, 31 July. Image used for representational purposes.</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Tripura CM Manik Saha on Saturday said his government would contribute Rs 5 crore for assisting the relief work in flood-hit Himachal Prdaesh.

Saha said he spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and expressed his solidarity with the people of the state.

A total of 133 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts have ravaged parts of Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 20.

'The recent devastating floods have caused severe damage in the state of Himachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. In this context, I spoke to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and conveyed our solidarity in this hour of distress,' Saha posted on Facebook.

'On behalf of the people of Tripura, we stand firmly with our brothers and sisters in Himachal Pradesh. To support the relief efforts, the Government of Tripura is contributing Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh'.

