Highways Ministry To Penalise Contractors For Repeat Accidents On National Highway Stretches

"If more than one accident happens in a particular stretch, say 500 meters, then the contractor will face a penalty of Rs 25 lakh. Penalty will increase to Rs 50 lakh if an accident happens next year," he added.

Umashankar said the highways ministry has identified 3,500 accident-prone stretches.

National Highways projects are executed mainly in three modes: build-operate-transfer, hybrid annuity model and engineering procurement and construction.