Karnataka High Court Stays Rules Capping Movie Ticket Prices At Rs 200

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday put on hold the state government's new rule that capped movie ticket prices at Rs 200 under the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules 2025.

The interim relief was granted by Justice Ravi V Hosmani on a plea moved by the Multiplex Association of India and other entities, according to a LiveLaw report.

In March, Siddaramaiah said the state will cap movie ticket prices at Rs 200 across all theatres and multiplexes in the state, in a move to make cinema more affordable for audiences. This limit applies to all films, regardless of language, shown in multiplexes within Karnataka.

The sudden move has surprised film producers, who typically push for higher ticket prices before the release of major films.

Hombale Films — the production banner behind Rishab Shetty's Kantara film franchise — filed four Public Interest Litigations in the Karnataka High Court contesting the decision, according to NDTV.

The petitioners argued that restricting ticket prices to Rs 200 will hurt the box office earnings of films, the report said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for petitioners, told the high court that a similar order was passed in April 2017, capping prices at Rs 200, but was later withdrawn.

Stating that "history is repeating itself," Rohatgi argued that the Karnataka Cinemas Regulation Act does not have the power to fix prices, nor does it contemplate ticket price capping. He added that multiplexes have spent a massive amount of money creating cinema halls, and hence the amendment directly impacts cinema owners' rights and restricts their ability to conduct business.