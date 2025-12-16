Vaishnaw, Fadnavis, And More — Here's Who Is Attending World Economic Forum's Davos 2026

India is set for a power-packed presence at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos next month with three senior union ministers -- Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi -- set to join five CMs and over 100 CEOs from the country.

The chief ministers include Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra, N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav and Telangana's A Revanth Reddy.