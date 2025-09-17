Heavy Rains Lash Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh: Death Toll At Nine, Over 600 Stranded
Uttarakhand has received 22% above-normal rainfall this year, while Himachal Pradesh has seen a 46% excess downpour.
Heavy showers have lashed the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, already struggling with natural calamities. The overnight rains and cloudbursts have left at least nine people dead and 11 missing across the two states, according to PTI.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre or the SEOC, more than 600 people have been left stranded in different locations. Rescue efforts are underway, with NDRF, SDRF, and fire brigade personnel working to bring people to safety amid the inclement weather.
The downpour caused widespread devastation, with flash floods and landslides washing away vehicles, damaging houses, and halting essential services.
In Uttarakhand, three people died in Dehradun, two in Nainital, and one in Pithoragarh, with seven people still missing in the Dehradun district alone. Roads and bridges were breached or washed away, and the rising water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers are nearing the warning mark.
In Dehradun, the Tamsa river swelled so rapidly that it inundated the famous Tapkeshwar temple, submerging the gigantic Hanuman statue up to its shoulders. The temple's priest, Bipin Joshi, said he has not seen the river waters rise so high in the past 25 to 30 years.
In Himachal Pradesh, three members of a family,two women and a child, were killed when their house collapsed on them in Mandi district following a landslide. Four people are reported missing. The state capital, Shimla, recorded 142 mm of rain in just 12 hours, and a flash flood at the main bus stand in the Dharampur area of Mandi district washed away several vehicles. Preliminary estimates suggest losses amounting to several crores.
Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh have visited the affected areas to review the situation. Both have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the ongoing crisis.
According to meteorologists, the heavy rainfall was triggered by a "violent interaction" between dry westerly winds and moisture-laden easterlies. This monsoon, Uttarakhand has received 22% above-normal rainfall, while Himachal Pradesh has seen a 46% excess downpour. A total of 417 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh since June 20.
(With inputs from PTI)