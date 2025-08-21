Heavy Rains In Parts Of Gujarat Create Flood-Like Situation; Several People Evacuated

"People from low-lying areas were being shifted due to flood-like situations. As many as 35 villages were cut off in two talukas of the district," Ranavasiya said.

The IMD forecast extremely heavy rains in Surat, Navsari, Valsad, and Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli as well as Porbandar, Dwarka, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Diu, and heavy to very heavy rains with isolated extremely heavy rains in Devbhumi Dwarka district till Friday morning.