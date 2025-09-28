Heavy Rains Batter Mumbai Overnight; IMD Forecasts More Showers

Mumbai saw heavy rain throughout Saturday night following a 'red alert' warning, though showers became lighter by Sunday morning.

Central and Western Railway were running with minor delays, whereas Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) services continued as usual, without any diversion.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert on Saturday, and are forecasting “heavy to very heavy” rainfall for the city on Sunday, official said.