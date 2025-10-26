Heavy Rainfall Forecast For Tamil Nadu As Depression Intensifies Into Deep Depression: IMD

On the amount of rainfall received, the weather office said Nalumukku in Tirunelveli recorded a maximum of 13 cm followed by Oothu 12 cm in the last 24 hours. Nerkundram in Chennai recorded the least with 1 cm of rainfall.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea between October 26 and 28, 2025 and those fisherfolk who are out at deep sea are advised to return to the coast immediately, it added.

For Chennai and its neighbourhood districts, the bulletin said there may be a few spells of moderate-heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur in some areas.