Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry Set For Heavy Rainfall From Nov 16: IMD

After a period of respite, rains are set for a return in southern parts of India, with the state of Tamil Nadu as well as adjacent areas, including Pondicherry, braced for heavy rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at one or two locations over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours.

The North East Monsoon, which officially set in on Oct. 16 has brought 30 cm of rains till date to Tamil Nadu, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare MA Subramanian.

The Tamil Nadu state government has already issued an alert to district administrations following the forecast of heavy to very heavy rain in these regions.