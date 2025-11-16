Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry Set For Heavy Rainfall From Nov 16: IMD
Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at one or two locations over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours.
After a period of respite, rains are set for a return in southern parts of India, with the state of Tamil Nadu as well as adjacent areas, including Pondicherry, braced for heavy rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.
The North East Monsoon, which officially set in on Oct. 16 has brought 30 cm of rains till date to Tamil Nadu, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare MA Subramanian.
The Tamil Nadu state government has already issued an alert to district administrations following the forecast of heavy to very heavy rain in these regions.
IMD Weather Alert !— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 15, 2025
A low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over:
Tamil Nadu: 16â17 November
South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Rayalaseema: 17 November
Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu and at isolated places in interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal with possibility of thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places.
The Met department has advised all fishermen not to venture into sea between Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 15 and 16, 2025) as squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 km ph to 45 km ph gusting to 55 km ph is likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu coast, over Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area.
Tiruchendur in Tuticorin district recorded the maximum rainfall during the last 24 hours registered at 10.45 am on Saturday at 8 cm followed by Oothu and Radhapuram in Tirunelveli and Kayapattinam in Tuticorin with 7 cm respectively.
For Chennai and neighbourhood districts, the bulletin said, the sky condition is expected to be partly cloudy and light rain is likely to occur in some areas during the next 24 hours.
