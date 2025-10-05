Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide In North Bengal, Sikkim On Red Alert: Several Dead In Darjeeling
At least 14 deaths have been confirmed in Darjeeling’s Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari. Officials say that death toll could rise as police continue rescue operations.
Torrential rains have caused severe flooding and landslides across North Bengal and parts of Bhutan, even leading to at least 14 confirmed deaths in Darjeeling’s Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari. Officials say that death toll could rise as police continue rescue operations, NDTV reported.
Road connection between West Bengal and Sikkim have also been cut off due tue to multiple landslides and the main highway linking Darjeeling and Siliguri remains blocked.
The report notes that NH-10 is blocked at several locations, including Chitrey and Selfie Dara, while NH-717A is being cleared.
The Kalimpong–Darjeeling route via Teesta Bazar is shut after flooding near Rabijhora, and connectivity through Coronation Bridge has been snapped.
Police have advised commuters to use the Lava–Gorubathan stretch in Kalimpong as an alternative route.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red-level “take action” warning for several districts of Sikkim, warning of heavy to very heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.
Massive Rain Triggers Devastation in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim - At least 6 confirmed dead - more being updated— The Darjeeling Chronicle (@TheDarjChron) October 5, 2025
Torrential rains have unleashed widespread destruction across the Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Sikkim regions, claiming multiple lives and severing vitalâ¦ pic.twitter.com/pAbvTt3Uwe
An updated orange alert remains in force from 6:40 a.m. onwards as ominous weather persists over the region, with the IMD advising people to remain in safe places and avoid travel through landslide-prone areas.
According to the IMD in Gangtok, “light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph” are expected to continue across Gangtok, Gyalshing, Mangan, Namchi, Pakyong, and Soreng districts.
Residents in these areas have been advised to stay indoors and avoid travel in low-lying or landslide-prone zones.
The risk of flash floods will remain, with officials expecting rains to continue until Oct. 7.
In light of the torrential rain in the region, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has shut all major tourist spots in Darjeeling, including Tiger Hill.
Deeply saddened by the tragedy in Darjeeling.— Agnimitra Paul BJP (@paulagnimitra1) October 5, 2025
Heavy rainfall and devastating landslides have claimed several lives. The collapse of the iron bridge and rising Teesta waters have cut off Sikkim and Kalimpong from the rest of the region.
Heartfelt condolences to the families whoâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Phmw5nHoCN