Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide In North Bengal, Sikkim On Red Alert: Several Dead In Darjeeling

Torrential rains have caused severe flooding and landslides across North Bengal and parts of Bhutan, even leading to at least 14 confirmed deaths in Darjeeling’s Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari. Officials say that death toll could rise as police continue rescue operations, NDTV reported.

Road connection between West Bengal and Sikkim have also been cut off due tue to multiple landslides and the main highway linking Darjeeling and Siliguri remains blocked.

The report notes that NH-10 is blocked at several locations, including Chitrey and Selfie Dara, while NH-717A is being cleared.

The Kalimpong–Darjeeling route via Teesta Bazar is shut after flooding near Rabijhora, and connectivity through Coronation Bridge has been snapped.

Police have advised commuters to use the Lava–Gorubathan stretch in Kalimpong as an alternative route.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red-level “take action” warning for several districts of Sikkim, warning of heavy to very heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.