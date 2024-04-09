Heatwave Survival Guide: As Mercury Rises Across India, Top Tips to Stay Safe
India is likely to experience a warmer summer and more heatwave days this year with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May.
As temperatures soar, India is bracing itself for a long, scorching summer. The intense heat poses serious health risks, that could even lead to fatalities.
However, some simple dos and don'ts to safeguard yourself and your loved ones could help you beat the heat woes:
Heatwave Dos
Stay Indoors: Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m., when the sun is at its peak.
Hydrate Frequently: Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. Opt for hydrating beverages like lemon water, and buttermilk, or homemade drinks like lassi.
Dress Wisely: Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes. Use hats, umbrellas, and sunglasses to shield yourself from the sun.
Take Precautions Outdoors: If you must go outside, carry water with you and avoid strenuous activities during peak hours.
Stay Cool: Keep your home cool by using curtains, shutters, or fans. Take cold water baths frequently to lower your body temperature.
Keep Animals Safe: Ensure your pets have access to shade and plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Heatwave Don'ts
Avoid Alcohol and Caffeine: Refrain from consuming alcohol, tea, coffee, or carbonated drinks as they can lead to dehydration.
Limit Strenuous Activities: Avoid working outside or engaging in vigorous exercises during the hottest part of the day.
Don't Leave Anyone in Parked Vehicles: Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles, as temperatures can quickly become dangerously high.
If Someone is Affected:
Seek Immediate Help: If someone shows signs of heatstroke such as fainting or feeling ill, seek medical attention without delay.
Provide First Aid: Lay the person in a cool place, preferably under shade, and use a wet cloth to lower their body temperature. Offer them ORS or rehydrating drinks while waiting for medical assistance.
India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country in the March to May period, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said last month.
From March to May, the above-normal number of heatwave days is likely over most parts of the country except northeast India, the western Himalayan region, the southwest peninsula and the west coast.