NDTV ProfitNationHeatwave In India: IMD Issues Alert For These States From April 3 To April 6
Heatwave In India: IMD Issues Alert For These States From April 3 To April 6

02 Apr 2024, 02:38 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Representative/Canva</p></div>
Image source: Representative/Canva

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecasted possible heatwave conditions in several states from April 3 to April 6.

The heatwave is likely to prevail over parts of east and peninsular India while enhanced rainfall/thunderstorm activity is likely to continue over Northeast India till April 7.

Heatwave, Warm Night And Hot & Humid weather

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over North Interior Karnataka during April 2-6; Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal during April 3-6; Jharkhand, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during April 4-6.

Warm night conditions will likely prevail in isolated pockets over Odisha from April 3-6.

Hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal during April 2-6; over Telangana, South Interior Karnataka during April 2-4 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema on April 2 and 3, 2024.

Maximum temperature is likely to exceed the 95th percentile over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh from April 3 to the next 5 days.

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is likely over many parts of Northwest, Central and East India during the next 3 days. A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by about 2°C is very likely over many parts of Maharashtra during the next 3 days.

India is expected to encounter extreme weather conditions this year, with above-normal heatwave days forecast in certain regions of South India and North India during April, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Additionally, above-normal maximum temperatures are foreseen over much of the country from April to June. About 10-20 days of heatwave are expected in different parts of the country against the normal of 4-8 days, the IMD said.

(With PTI inputs)

