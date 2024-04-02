Heatwave In India: IMD Issues Alert For These States From April 3 To April 6

Maximum temperature is likely to exceed the 95th percentile over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh from April 3 to the next 5 days.

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C is likely over many parts of Northwest, Central and East India during the next 3 days. A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by about 2°C is very likely over many parts of Maharashtra during the next 3 days.

India is expected to encounter extreme weather conditions this year, with above-normal heatwave days forecast in certain regions of South India and North India during April, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Additionally, above-normal maximum temperatures are foreseen over much of the country from April to June. About 10-20 days of heatwave are expected in different parts of the country against the normal of 4-8 days, the IMD said.