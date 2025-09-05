31% Deaths In India Due To Cardiovascular Diseases, Leading Cause In 30+ Age Group: Report

The report cautioned that the results must be interpreted carefully as the chance of misclassification of causes is not completely ruled out.

"However, despite this limitation, the study brings out findings which should definitely help in enriching understanding of the mortality situation and challenges thereof in the country," it said.

The report is based on direct sources, provides causes of death cross-classified by age, sex, residence, and major zones across the country, it said.

It analyses the top ten causes of death 'stratified by different variables besides examining the mortality from special conditions' such as cardiovascular disease, respiratory infections, malignancy & other neoplasms, among others, it said.