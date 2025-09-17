Deadly Brain-Eating Amoeba Outbreak In Kerala Claims 19 Lives, 69 Cases Reported
A rare and often fatal brain infection, amoebic meningoencephalitis is primarily contracted through swimming or bathing in contaminated water.
At least least 19 people died this year from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal infection caused by the so-called "brain-eating amoeba". Kerala is on high alert after Health Minister Veena George said 69 cases had been registered so far.
On cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala, George said: "We did have 69 cases, and out of 69 cases, 19 were reported...Specifically, after the 2023 Nipah outbreak, we issued strict instructions to investigate every meningoencephalitis case."
"We also asked the practitioners to check the cause of that meningoencephalitis... If they find amoeba, they will start the treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis, which saves lives. Early detection leads to saving lives," the minister added.
Cases Of Brain-Eating Amoeba In Kerala
In August, an amoeba was found in the well water at the residence of a nine-year-old girl who died due to amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection, in a north Kerala district.
In July, a 14-year-old boy, who was under treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis died at a private hospital. This was the third case of the rare brain infection reported in the state since May, and the patients, all children, have died. Prior to that, two others, a five-year-old girl from Malappuram and a 13-year-old girl from Kannur, died on May 21 and June 25, respectively, due to the rare brain infection.
The disease was earlier reported in coastal Alappuzha district in the state in 2023 and 2017.
Treatment For Brain-Eating Amoeba
The optimal approach to treatment of amoebic meningoencephalitis is uncertain. The Kerala government said that no studies evaluating the efficacy of single-drug or combination-drug regimens have been performed. The rarity of the disease, delay in diagnosis, severe and sudden clinical course, and the difficulties in making a rapid diagnosis have hampered the evaluation of drug regimens. The best drug regimen, according to the Kerala government, should include an amebicidal drug (or a combination of drugs) with good in vitro activity that is capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier.