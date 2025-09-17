Deadly Brain-Eating Amoeba Outbreak In Kerala Claims 19 Lives, 69 Cases Reported

In August, an amoeba was found in the well water at the residence of a nine-year-old girl who died due to amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection, in a north Kerala district.

In July, a 14-year-old boy, who was under treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis died at a private hospital. This was the third case of the rare brain infection reported in the state since May, and the patients, all children, have died. Prior to that, two others, a five-year-old girl from Malappuram and a 13-year-old girl from Kannur, died on May 21 and June 25, respectively, due to the rare brain infection.

The disease was earlier reported in coastal Alappuzha district in the state in 2023 and 2017.