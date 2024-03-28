Health Ministry Shares Blood Type Compatibility Chart; Here’s All You Need To Know
On World Blood Donors Day last year, the health ministry highlighted that approximately 14.6 million units of blood are required and the country consistently falls short of one million units.
In an initiative to spread awareness about blood types and their compatibility, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shared a post on X informing citizens about who could donate blood to which blood type.
"Finding the Right Match! Discover the different blood types and their compatibility with our easy-to-understand donor chart. Your knowledge and generosity can make a life-saving difference," read the post.
The post added an official website link for people to stay informed about who can donate blood to which blood type and several other details: https://t.co/uKaZKDEheJ
Here’s a glimpse of compatible blood type donors:
The website mentioned that the human blood comprises several components such as platelets, red blood cells, and plasma. A healthy and fit individual between 18-65 years of age weighing 45 kg or above can donate packed red blood cells. While an individual has to be healthy, fit, and should weigh above 50 kg to donate plasma and platelets.
On World Blood Donors Day last year, the health ministry highlighted that approximately 14.6 million units of blood are required and the country consistently falls short of one million units. India's demand for blood transfusions is high. As per current statistics, a transfusion takes place every two seconds. The ministry had, therefore, initiated the Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav campaign that comprises several blood donation activities.