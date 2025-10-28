HBSE 2026 Date Sheet Class 12, 10 To Be Released Soon On @bseh.org.in
The Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2026 is expected to be scheduled between Feb. 20 and April 2, 2026 and it will be in the pen and paper format.
The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) is likely to release the HBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 12, 10 in October 2025. The HBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 10, 12 will be declared on the official website- bseh.org.
Although the dates are not confirmed by the board, HBSE 10th, 12th practical exams 2026 are likely to be held between Feb. 1 and 17, 2026.
HBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 12,10
Students can follow these steps to download the HBSE date sheet 2026 Class 12, 10:
1. Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
2. Click on the "Announcements" section.
3. Select "Date Sheet" from the menu.
4. Choose either HBSE 10th Date Sheet 2026 or HBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026.
5. The PDF will appear on the screen. Download it and print it for future reference.
The HBSE date sheet 2026 will include the following details
- Subject-wise exam dates and timings
1. Exam day and shift information
2. Subject codes
3. Guidelines for students
Students are advised to prepare well for their exams by going through the syllabus thoroughly and focusing on core subjects. They should also check the official website regularly for updates on the date sheet and other exam-related information.
The HBSE date sheet 2026 is expected to be released in the last week of October 2025. Students can check the official website or this page for live updates on the date sheet and exam schedule.
