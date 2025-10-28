HBSE 2026 Date Sheet Class 12, 10 To Be Released Soon On @bseh.org.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) is likely to release the HBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 12, 10 in October 2025. The HBSE Date Sheet 2026 Class 10, 12 will be declared on the official website- bseh.org.

The Haryana Board 10th, 12th Exam 2026 is expected to be scheduled between Feb. 20 and April 2, 2026 and it will be in the pen and paper format.

Although the dates are not confirmed by the board, HBSE 10th, 12th practical exams 2026 are likely to be held between Feb. 1 and 17, 2026.