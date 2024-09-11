Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat Files Nomination From Julana Seat

Speaking to reporters later, Deepender Hooda said Phogat will secure a 'big win' for the party and exuded confidence that not just in Julana, the Congress will get an absolute majority in the Haryana Assembly under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

"People have made up their mind that under Hooda sahab's leadership, the Congress has to be brought to power and BJP has to be ousted," he said.