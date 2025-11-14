Harlakhi Election Results 2025: RSP's Shivlal Paswan Vs JJD's Jitender Yadav — Who Is Winning?

Harlakhi is one of 243 constituencies in Bihar, which went into poll in the phase 2 of assembly election. As many as 10 contestants from various political parties are fighting to become the Member of Legislative Assembly from this seat.

With the neck-to-neck battle between two major national parties — Congress (Mahagathbandhan) and BJP (NDA) — it higlights the pulse of political battle in the national level.

According to the Election Commission of India, Phase 1 recorded a turnout of 64.66%. Phase 2 rose even higher, reaching 67.14% by 5 pm on Tuesday, November 11

In 2025 election, Shivlal Paswan, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Jitender Yadav from Janshakti Janta Dal among others are battling for the office of MLA in Harlakhi.

Harlakhi block, located in Bihar’s Madhubani district, is regarded as one of the largest villages in the region, driven by its agriculture-based economy. Positioned along the border of Madhubani and Sitamarhi districts, it boasts a rich historical connection to Mithila’s cultural heritage. The Bagmati and Kamala rivers flow nearby, shaping its flat, fertile terrain ideal for farming. Agriculture remains the primary livelihood, while Jainagar—close to the Nepal border—serves as the key economic hub, as per India Today.