Business NewsNationalRemembering Piyush Pandey, A Soul As Creative As The Colourful Shirts He Wore
ADVERTISEMENT

Remembering Piyush Pandey, A Soul As Creative As The Colourful Shirts He Wore

Pandey was not only the legendary architect of modern Indian advertising, but he also had a personality that was as vibrant as his colourful shirts. He should also be remembered for his love for Goa.

24 Oct 2025, 12:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Piyush Pandey
Piyush Pandey passed away at the age of 70 after battling a serious infection (Photo source: X/@PiyushGoyal)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

While many remember Piyush Pandey as the man behind revolutionary Fevicol or Cadbury advertisements, there is so much more of a legacy he leaves behind to be celebrated.

Pandey was not only the legendary architect of modern Indian advertising, but also had a personality that was as vibrant as his colourful shirts. The man's love for Goa was unmached too.

Pandey had an ability to stand out from the corporate crowd. His colourful shirts mirrored his personality and made him stand out in formal meetings from the suits in the room.

Beyond the boardroom, there is a unique connection that we shared — the state of Goa. The state of Goa and more importantly Goa as a state of mind. Goa will miss the advertising icon.

ALSO READ

Piyush Pandey's Legacy: Five Iconic Ads That Shaped India’s Advertising Landscape
Opinion
Piyush Pandey's Legacy: Five Iconic Ads That Shaped India’s Advertising Landscape
Read More

Pandey's Professional Legacy

Pandey is the true voice of Indian advertising. The champion of the desi revival, Pandey’s success stemmed from an unmatched grassroots approach to consumer insight.

He thought in Hindi and harvested consumer insights by visiting the markets. This was possibly during his cab rides. The method surely brought better results when compared to the numbers that market agencies were able to churn out.

This very deep-rooted understanding of the differently geared persona of the Indian consumer, allowed him to create iconic and deeply emotional campaigns for brands.

Piyush believed in contributing to the larger cause in a big way. He will be missed by all of us.

Harish Bijoor is a business and brand-strategy specialist and the founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc.

ALSO READ

'Fevicol Ka Jod Toot Gaya': From Gautam Adani To Uday Kotak — Tributes Pour In As Piyush Pandey Passes Away
Opinion
'Fevicol Ka Jod Toot Gaya': From Gautam Adani To Uday Kotak — Tributes Pour In As Piyush Pandey Passes Away
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT