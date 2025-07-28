Haridwar: Stampede At Mansa Devi Temple Claims Eight Lives, Injures 30

President Murmu, In a post on X in hindi, said, "The news of the deaths of many devotees in a stampede on the way to the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar is deeply painful. I express my heartfelt condolences to all the grieving families. I pray that all the injured devotees recover quickly."

PM Modi, in a post on X, said, "Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected."

Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman in Dehradun said of the total injured in the stampede, five have been referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh for better treatment.