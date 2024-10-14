Allegations Of Killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar Are 'Political Agenda' Of Trudeau Government, Says India
Tensions between India and Canada have escalated since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserted last year that 'Indian agents' were involved in Nijjar's killing.
In a strong rebuttal to Canada's recent allegations, the Indian government has categorically dismissed claims linking its diplomats to an investigation surrounding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, labeling it a "political agenda of the Trudeau government".
Tensions between India and Canada have escalated since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserted last year that "Indian agents" were involved in Nijjar's assassination, a claim India has repeatedly rejected without any supporting evidence from Canada.
In an official statement released on Oct. 14, 2024, the Indian government said there is lack of concrete evidence provided by Canada, emphasising that the allegations are rooted in "vote bank politics".
"Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side," a statement read.
India's statement highlighted Trudeau's long-standing hostility towards India, recalling his controversial visit in 2018, which was viewed as an attempt to appease specific voter blocs but ended up backfiring. The statement went on to say that Trudeau's Cabinet includes members associated with extremist and separatist ideologies, exacerbating diplomatic tensions.
The Indian government accused Trudeau's administration of attempting to distract from its failures in addressing foreign interference in Canadian politics by targeting India. It noted that this latest move coincides with Trudeau’s forthcoming testimony before a commission on foreign interference, further indicating a deliberate strategy to politicise the situation.
"To that end, the Trudeau Government has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten, and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada," the statement read, citing instances of death threats against Indian officials.
India also defended its High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Kumar Verma, a seasoned diplomat with over 36 years of service. The statement called the allegations against him "ludicrous" and deserving of "contempt".
The Indian government reiterated that it would take necessary actions in response to Canada's diplomatic activities, reinforcing its stance of reciprocity in diplomatic representation, the statement said.