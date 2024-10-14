Allegations Of Killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar Are 'Political Agenda' Of Trudeau Government, Says India

In a strong rebuttal to Canada's recent allegations, the Indian government has categorically dismissed claims linking its diplomats to an investigation surrounding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, labeling it a "political agenda of the Trudeau government".

Tensions between India and Canada have escalated since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserted last year that "Indian agents" were involved in Nijjar's assassination, a claim India has repeatedly rejected without any supporting evidence from Canada.

In an official statement released on Oct. 14, 2024, the Indian government said there is lack of concrete evidence provided by Canada, emphasising that the allegations are rooted in "vote bank politics".

"Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side," a statement read.