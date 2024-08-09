Har Ghar Tiranga 2024: PM Modi Kicks Off Campaign, Urges Citizens To Participate
In his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on July 28, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
As India approaches its 78th Independence Day, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been reignited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative, which began as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, seeks to inspire patriotism by encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, offices, and establishments.
On Friday, Prime Minister Modi took to X to kickstart the campaign by changing his profile picture to the Tricolour. He urged citizens to follow suit on August 15, transforming the gesture into a powerful symbol of unity.
In his post, he wrote: "As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on harghartiranga.com."
This call to action is part of a broader effort to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a mass movement, as seen in previous years.
As this yearâs Independence Day approaches, letâs again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://t.co/0CtV8SCePz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2024
The campaign will begin on August 9 and run till August 15. A highlight of the campaign is a special 'Tiranga Bike Rally' featuring members of Parliament, which will take place in Delhi on August 13.
The rally will start from Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, and end at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing through India Gate.
A nationwide cleanliness drive will also be held as part of the celebrations.
In his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on July 28, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. He called on all Indians to take part, noting the growing trend of sharing selfies with the national flag on social media. This, he said, not only fosters a sense of national pride but also strengthens the connection between citizens and the nation.
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a key component of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a government initiative celebrating 75 years of India’s independence.
The Culture Ministry in a statement said since its inception, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has seen remarkable participation. In 2022, over 23 crore homes joined the initiative, with six crore people uploading selfies with the Tricolour on the HGT portal.
The following year, the campaign saw even greater enthusiasm, with more than 10 crore selfies uploaded, the ministry stated.
(With PTI inputs)