Har Ghar Tiranga 2024: PM Modi Kicks Off Campaign, Urges Citizens To Participate

As India approaches its 78th Independence Day, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been reignited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative, which began as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, seeks to inspire patriotism by encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, offices, and establishments.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi took to X to kickstart the campaign by changing his profile picture to the Tricolour. He urged citizens to follow suit on August 15, transforming the gesture into a powerful symbol of unity.

In his post, he wrote: "As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on harghartiranga.com."

This call to action is part of a broader effort to make the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign a mass movement, as seen in previous years.