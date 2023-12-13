'Hang My Son If He Has Done Wrong', Says Father Of Man Who Jumped Into LS Chamber

“It is okay if my son does good but if he has done something wrong then hang him. He is not my son (if he has done wrong). That Parliament is ours. People like you all have built it. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru had toiled to build it. Whoever does it (attack) is condemnable. We will not accept it,” Gowda told reporters.