HAL’s Tejas Mk1A Soars On Maiden Flight; Defence Minister Inaugurates New Production Lines

The Tejas Mark 1A, an indigenously built fighter aircraft, took its maiden flight from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited plant in Nashik. The defense minister, Rajnath Singh inaugurated the second production line of the Hindustan Turbo Trainer and the third production line of the Tejas Mark 1A.

Post the inauguration Singh said, "Landing is more important than take off," implying that it’s imperative to finish something that's once started. He further added that, the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047 is possible if we move forward with this mindset.

The date for the Tejas Mark 1A's induction into the Air Force has not yet been announced, but HAL says it will be inducted very soon. HAL aims to deliver 83 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft to the Indian Air Force over the next four years. Delays in the supply of American engines have already set the program back by approximately one and a half to two years.

The Tejas Mk1A is a lightweight, single-engine fighter jet designed for agility and versatility in combat. It is equipped for air-to-air and ground attack missions, as well as reconnaissance operations using advanced sensors. The Mk1A variant features notable upgrades including an AESA radar, enhanced electronic warfare systems, mid-air refueling capability, and over 50% indigenous components.

HAL first delivered the Tejas Mk1 to the IAF in 2015. In 2021, it secured a Rs 48,000 crore contract for 83 Mk1A jets, with deliveries initially planned for 2024. The Nashik facility, opened in 2023, is the third production line after Bengaluru. The program regained momentum in late 2025 with steady deliveries from GE. In September 2025, HAL bagged another Rs 62,370 crore deal for 97 additional Mk1A aircraft, 68 fighters and 29 trainers, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027.

It's worth noting that after the recent retirement of two MiG-21 squadrons, the Air Force now has only 29 squadrons. Therefore, the early introduction of the Tejas Mark 1A into service will provide a new boost to the Air Force's combat capabilities.

The Mikoyan-Gurevich retired on Sept. 26, The country's first supersonic fighter and interceptor aircraft were retired at the decommissioning event in Chandigarh, where it was first inducted. MiG-21 has remained the backbone of the Indian Air Force's combat fleet for more than six decades. The fighter pilots flew MiG-21s in the three-aircraft Badal formation and the four-aircraft Panther formation over the skies on their last day.