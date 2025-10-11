US Ambassador Sergio Gor On Talks With India: 'Optimistic About Days Ahead For Both Of Our Nations'

US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Saturday said that he held a "great series of meetings" with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other officials. In his comments he highlighted that "The US values its relationship with India, and under the strong leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I'm optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations."

Gor, in his first comments after receiving the senate's confirmation on being appointed as the next ambassador to India, said that he held discussions on trade, critical minerals and defence with PM Modi.

"We had a great series of meetings, including with Foreign Secretary Misri, with the External Affairs Minister, Dr Jaishankar, and with the National Security Advisor, Doval. And we just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi, where we discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade, and technology. We also discussed the importance of critical minerals and the importance of that to both of our nations", he said during a press briefing.

Gor's comments come amid strained ties between the US and India after US President Donald Trump's hit India with 50% tariffs on its exports.

PM Modi commented on the US envoy's visit through a post on X and said, "Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India." I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership."