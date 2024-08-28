Gwalior To Host Regional Industry Conclave 2024, Focus On Industrial Growth, Investment

The conclave will see participation from over 3,500 attendees, including 15 international representatives from Canada, Netherlands, Togo, Zambia, Ghana, Mexico, and Taiwan. Investors from more than 15 states and over 150 notable guests from sectors such as tourism, information technology, footwear, handloom/handicraft, agriculture, and food processing will also be in attendance.

The event will feature over 400 buyer-seller meetings and representatives from major industrial organisations like Confederation of Indian Industry, Laghu Udyog Bharati, and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.