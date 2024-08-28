Gwalior To Host Regional Industry Conclave 2024, Focus On Industrial Growth, Investment
Gwalior is set to host the 'Regional Industry Conclave 2024' on Wednesday, at Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University. This event aims to boost industrial development, explore investment opportunities, and promote economic growth in the Gwalior-Chambal region and Madhya Pradesh.
Event Details
The conclave will see participation from over 3,500 attendees, including 15 international representatives from Canada, Netherlands, Togo, Zambia, Ghana, Mexico, and Taiwan. Investors from more than 15 states and over 150 notable guests from sectors such as tourism, information technology, footwear, handloom/handicraft, agriculture, and food processing will also be in attendance.
The event will feature over 400 buyer-seller meetings and representatives from major industrial organisations like Confederation of Indian Industry, Laghu Udyog Bharati, and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Key Announcements And Initiatives
The conclave will see the launch of the 'Invest MP Portal', designed to provide investors with information on opportunities and policies in Madhya Pradesh. During the event, letters of intent will be issued to new industrial units, with 28 units being inaugurated and 120 more receiving letters of intent. The total capital investment from these projects is expected to reach Rs 3,001.1 crore, with the potential to create approximately 10,385 jobs.
Investment Promotion Centres
New investment promotion centres will be set up in district collector offices across the Gwalior and Chambal divisions. These centres will streamline the process for district-level permissions and licences.
The conclave will feature various sessions and roundtable discussions on topics including start-ups, rural industries, tourism, handloom, handicraft and cottage industries, higher education, and skill development. It aims to establish Madhya Pradesh as a significant industrial hub and drive balanced economic growth in the region.