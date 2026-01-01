Guwahati-Kolkata Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Be Flagged Off By PM Modi — Check Date, Price & Other Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Vande Bharat sleeper train connecting Guwahati and Kolkata later this month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday.

The service is expected to become operational in the next 15 to 20 days, likely around Jan. 18 or 19, with the exact date to be confirmed in the coming days, Vaishnaw said.

Calling the launch a “major milestone,” the minister revealed that the 16-coach train will have a passenger capacity of 823 and a design speed of 180 kmph, though it will operate at 120–130 kmph on the route. The train will cover key districts of Assam and West Bengal, both of which are headed for polls this year.