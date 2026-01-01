Guwahati-Kolkata Vande Bharat Sleeper Train To Be Flagged Off By PM Modi — Check Date, Price & Other Details
The service is expected to become operational in the next 15 to 20 days, likely around Jan. 18 or 19, with the exact date to be confirmed in the coming days, Vaishnaw said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Vande Bharat sleeper train connecting Guwahati and Kolkata later this month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday.
Calling the launch a “major milestone,” the minister revealed that the 16-coach train will have a passenger capacity of 823 and a design speed of 180 kmph, though it will operate at 120–130 kmph on the route. The train will cover key districts of Assam and West Bengal, both of which are headed for polls this year.
Affordable Fares Vs Air Travel
Vaishnaw emphasized that fares have been designed for middle-class affordability. The 3rd AC fare will be around Rs 2,300, 2nd AC Rs 3,000, and 1st AC Rs 3,600, inclusive of meals. In comparison, Guwahati-Kolkata air tickets cost Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000, making the train a cost-effective alternative. Per-kilometer rates are set at Rs 3.8 for 1st AC, Rs 3.1 for 2nd AC, and Rs 2.4 for 3rd AC.
Coach Composition And Features
The train will include 11 3-AC coaches (611 berths), four 2-AC coaches (188 berths), and one 1-AC coach (24 berths). Key features include ergonomically designed berths, automatic doors with vestibules, superior suspension for ride comfort, noise reduction, Kavach automatic train protection system, emergency talk-back system, and disinfectant technology that kills 99.9% of germs.
Catering And Expansion Plans
Passengers can enjoy regional cuisine, Assamese dishes from Guwahati-origin trains and Bengali food from Kolkata-origin trains. Vaishnaw added that eight more sleeper trains will be ready in six months, with 12 trains operational by year-end and rapid production ramp-up from next year.
The Vande Bharat sleeper service promises faster, safer, and more comfortable overnight travel, marking a new chapter in Indian Railways’ modernisation drive.
(With inputs from PTI)