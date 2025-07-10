Gurugram Waterlogged: Work From Home Advisory Issued, IMD Predicts More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today

The advisory by the district administration was issued following traffic disruptions in many parts of Delhi-NCR after heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening.

Following 133 mm of heavy rainfall in 12 hours, including 103 mm in 90 minutes on Wednesday evening in Gurugram, the India Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow alert for Thursday, predicting more showers.

On Wednesday evening, the city received an “extremely intense spell” of rainfall amounting to 103 mm between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. This heavy downpour caused severe waterlogging in parts of the city, including the popular Golf Course Road, where rainwater levels reached up to waist height.