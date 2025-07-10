Gurugram Waterlogged: Work From Home Advisory Issued, IMD Predicts More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today
Gurugram received heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours, including 103 mm in just 90 minutes on Wednesday evening, leading to waterlogging in many areas.
The district administration in Haryana’s Gurugram on Thursday issued an advisory to all corporate offices and private establishments asking them to allow employees to work from home due to waterlogging in many areas after heavy rains.
Due to 133mm heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours, including 103mm in just 90 minutes, Gurugram is on Orange Alert by IMD.
The advisory by the district administration was issued following traffic disruptions in many parts of Delhi-NCR after heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening.
Following 133 mm of heavy rainfall in 12 hours, including 103 mm in 90 minutes on Wednesday evening in Gurugram, the India Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow alert for Thursday, predicting more showers.
On Wednesday evening, the city received an “extremely intense spell” of rainfall amounting to 103 mm between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. This heavy downpour caused severe waterlogging in parts of the city, including the popular Golf Course Road, where rainwater levels reached up to waist height.
Similar scenes were seen on Sheetla Mata Road and other areas, where flyovers turned into “waterfalls". Many people shared videos on the X platform, showing cars struggling to move through the flooded roads.
Another video showed the Millennium City metro station premises turning into a “swimming pool,” with people raising concerns about inadequate drainage systems in the city.
According to the IMD, more rain and thunderstorms are expected to lash the city on Thursday.
“Generally cloudy skies with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning expected in Gurugram until July 13," the weather agency said. During this period, the weather agency has issued a similar alert for the Delhi-NCR region, including Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad.
IMD Issues Delhi-NCR Weather Outlook For 5 Days
July 10: Yellow alert in entire Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad. Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected.
July 11: Generally cloudy skies with very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning expected in Delhi-NCR.
July 12: Very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely in Delhi-NCR.
July 13: Up to light rain is expected to continue lashing Delhi NCR.