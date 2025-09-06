Gurugram: Man Assumed Dead Returns Home After 'Cremation' By Family

The family of a missing 47-year-old labour contractor 'mistakenly' identified a body with a severed head as his and cremated it, only realising the mix-up when he returned home the next day, police said in Gurugram on Saturday.

The police said the DNA samples of the body have been preserved and will be used to ascertain the identity of the person whose last rites were conducted by the family. A case of murder has been registered at the Sector 37 police station.