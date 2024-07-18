"Gujarat has reported its first confirmed death due to the Chandipura virus, with a four-year-old girl from the Aravalli district succumbing to the infection. State health officials suspect that 13 other deaths in the state may be attributed to the same virus. To date, there have been 29 suspected cases of the Chandipura virus in Gujarat, with 13 fatalities under investigation.A statement from the state health department said swab samples from these patients were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing. Of the samples tested, one belonging to the four-year-old girl has tested positive for the Chandipura virus. The child passed away at the civil hospital in Himatnagar, Sabarkantha district, marking the state's first fatality from the virus. However, samples from three other patients treated at the same hospital have tested negative.The suspected cases have been reported across various districts, including Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Kheda, Mehsana, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Panchmahals, Jamnagar, and Morbi. Additionally, there have been suspected cases from Rajasthan's Udaipur district and Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, which were treated in Gujarat.In response to the outbreak, health screenings have been conducted for over 51,000 individuals across 26 residential zones in the affected areas as a precautionary measure..The Chandipura virus is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. It is transmitted primarily through vectors such as mosquitoes, ticks, and sandflies..FeverFlu-like symptomsAcute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).According to an NDTV report, currently, there is no specific vaccine or antiviral treatment for the Chandipura virus. To prevent fatalities, early detection, hospitalisation, and symptomatic care are crucial, the report stated. .The 2003-2004 outbreaks of the disease in central India witnessed case fatality rates ranging from 56% to 75% in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat with typical encephalitic symptoms. As per various media reports, it was first discovered in the Chandipura village of Maharashtra in 1965.(With PTI inputs)"