Gujarat Monsoon Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain For Next Two Days — Check Details
According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over north Gujarat till Saturday, followed by a fresh spell across the state from August 25 onwards.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a very heavy rainfall warning for northern districts of Gujarat and parts of Saurashtra, forecasting continued downpours through Aug. 25.
According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over north Gujarat till Saturday, followed by a fresh spell across the state from August 25 onwards. The weather office has also warned of strong surface winds, reaching 40–50 kmph, along the Gujarat coast over the next five days.
On Thursday, Talod in Sabarkantha recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 51 mm, followed by Dhansura in Aravalli (44 mm), Tilakwada in Narmada (42 mm), Umbergaon in Valsad (39 mm) and Kaprada in Valsad (37 mm), as an active southwest monsoon continued to drench several regions.
As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, Gujarat has so far received 76% of its seasonal rainfall. Regional distribution shows South Gujarat leading with 78.99%, followed by Kutch (78.81%), Saurashtra (76.36%) and North Gujarat (74.67%). East-Central Gujarat has received the lowest at 71.97%.
Seventy dams across the state are currently on high alert, 35 on alert and 16 on warning alert.
The IMD has placed several districts under orange alert. Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar and Kutch saw very heavy rain on Friday, while Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli and Bhavnagar are under orange alert for Saturday.
Looking ahead, very heavy rainfall is forecast in Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Amreli and Bhavnagar on August 24, and in Aravalli, Dahod, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Surendranagar, Bhavnagar and Botad on August 25.