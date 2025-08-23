Gujarat Monsoon Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain For Next Two Days — Check Details

The India Meteorological Department has issued a very heavy rainfall warning for northern districts of Gujarat and parts of Saurashtra, forecasting continued downpours through Aug. 25.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over north Gujarat till Saturday, followed by a fresh spell across the state from August 25 onwards. The weather office has also warned of strong surface winds, reaching 40–50 kmph, along the Gujarat coast over the next five days.

On Thursday, Talod in Sabarkantha recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 51 mm, followed by Dhansura in Aravalli (44 mm), Tilakwada in Narmada (42 mm), Umbergaon in Valsad (39 mm) and Kaprada in Valsad (37 mm), as an active southwest monsoon continued to drench several regions.