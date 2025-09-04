Gujarat On Red Alert: IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain Till Sept 7
IMD has advised people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel to stay safe.
The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat till Sunday.
The Gujarat region is on alert till Saturday, while Saurashtra and Kutch regions can expect extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.
IMD has also advised people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel to stay safe.
RED ALERT: GUJARAT— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 4, 2025
Heavy to extremely heavy rain forecast till 7 September, 2025.
ð Gujarat Region (4â6 Sept)
ð Saurashtra & Kutch (6â7 Sept)
â ï¸ Stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel & stay safe!
Stay tuned for more weather updates: https://t.co/X0evy1dXRx#GujaratRainâ¦ pic.twitter.com/nktgZRypKI
Earlier in August, a flood-like situation prevailed, and several people had to be evacuated from low-lying areas of several coastal districts in Gujarat after the state received heavy rainfall. The Mendarda taluka in Junagadh recorded 331 mm rainfall in 12 hours.
The state had received heavy downpour on Aug. 30 as well, with Halol taluka in Panchmahal district recording 250 mm downpour in 12 hours, affecting people living in low-lying areas due to flooding and sending several rivers in spate.
Rain Fury Across The Country
Rains have been battering the subcontinent since last month. Mumbai had received incessant rainfalls during mid-August (From Aug 16-Aug 20) which had brought the financial capital to a standstill.
Downpour has also led to landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, floods in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and many other states.
New Delhi has also been crippled by the rain's fury with Yamuna floodwater causing mayhem in several key stretches of the national capital on Thursday.