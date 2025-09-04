Business NewsNationalGujarat On Red Alert: IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain Till Sept 7
ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat On Red Alert: IMD Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rain Till Sept 7

IMD has advised people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel to stay safe.

04 Sep 2025, 08:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IMD has predicted persistent spells of heavy to extremely heavy rain in Gujarat. (Photograph: PTI)</p></div>
IMD has predicted persistent spells of heavy to extremely heavy rain in Gujarat. (Photograph: PTI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat till Sunday.

The Gujarat region is on alert till Saturday, while Saurashtra and Kutch regions can expect extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

IMD has also advised people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel to stay safe.

Earlier in August, a flood-like situation prevailed, and several people had to be evacuated from low-lying areas of several coastal districts in Gujarat after the state received heavy rainfall. The Mendarda taluka in Junagadh recorded 331 mm rainfall in 12 hours.

The state had received heavy downpour on Aug. 30 as well, with Halol taluka in Panchmahal district recording 250 mm downpour in 12 hours, affecting people living in low-lying areas due to flooding and sending several rivers in spate.

Rain Fury Across The Country

Rains have been battering the subcontinent since last month. Mumbai had received incessant rainfalls during mid-August (From Aug 16-Aug 20) which had brought the financial capital to a standstill.

Downpour has also led to landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, floods in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and many other states.

New Delhi has also been crippled by the rain's fury with Yamuna floodwater causing mayhem in several key stretches of the national capital on Thursday.

ALSO READ

Delhi Rains: SpiceJet, IndiGo And Air India Issue Travel Advisories As IMD Predicts More Showers  
Opinion
Delhi Rains: SpiceJet, IndiGo And Air India Issue Travel Advisories As IMD Predicts More Showers  
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT