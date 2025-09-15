Gujarat High Court Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Police On Alert

The Gujarat High Court on Monday received a bomb threat from an unknown person via email. Following the alert, the police reached the High Court to investigate the matter. This is the fourth time in the last three months that the Gujarat HC has received such a threat.

In July, a district court in Veraval in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district received an email threatening to blow it up, though it turned out to be a hoax as nothing suspicious was found following a thorough search of the premises. The incident comes nearly a month after a similar hoax threat email to blow up the Gujarat High Court disrupted its functioning.

In June, the Gujarat HC received a bomb threat via an email which said that a blast by an improvised explosive device (IED) will take place in the court building. However, it turned out to be a hoax after a thorough check of the premises

In the same month, emails threatening bomb blasts were sent to the Gujarat High Court, a district court, and a school in the same day, prompting the authorities to launch a thorough search at these premises. The threats at all three locations turned out to be hoax. Joshilda, an MNC employee, was arrested from Chennai for sending threat bomb threat emails.

A similar threat email was sent to the official email ID of the District and Sessions Court in Rajkot, said Jagdish Bangarva, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 2. Similarly, a school inside a refinery complex in Vadodara also received a same email.