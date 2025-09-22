GST Rate Cuts: Unable To Avail Benefits? Here’s How To Complain On INGRAM Portal
With the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates taking effect today, September 22, the government has made it easier for consumers to report businesses that are not passing on the GST rate reductions.
If a business continues charging old prices after a GST cut, the tax benefit does not reach the consumer. To address this, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has added a dedicated GST category on the INGRAM portal, an integrated platform connecting consumers, government agencies, private companies, regulators, ombudsmen, and call centres.
Complaints can be registered under sub-sectors such as Automobiles, Banking, Consumer Durables, E-commerce, and FMCG, as per news agency ANI.
Officials from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) trained National Consumer Helpline (NCH) counsellors to handle GST-related grievances effectively. Businesses were urged to pass on the benefits of GST reductions to consumers.
About INGRAM
The Integrated Grievance Redress Mechanism (INGRAM) portal is a government initiative designed to streamline the process of lodging and addressing consumer complaints. Managed by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, INGRAM is a centralised platform connecting consumers, businesses, regulators, and government agencies.
It covers sectors like automobiles, banking, e-commerce, FMCG, and consumer durables. Complaints can be filed via the toll-free number 1915, WhatsApp, SMS, email, the NCH app, the web portal, or the UMANG app in 17 languages, with each case tracked through a unique docket number.
GST 2.0 In Effect
The recent GST overhaul, the largest since 2017, replaces the existing 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28% slabs with two rates: 5% and 18%. This makes goods and services, such as household items, automobiles, electronics, insurance, and lifestyle services, more affordable. Ultra-luxury and “sin” items are taxed at 40%.
Essentials like food grains, medicines, and educational products fall under 5%, most other goods and services under 18%, and luxury/sin items under 40%. Healthcare, including 33 essential medicines and medical devices, and insurance costs have also been lowered.
State governments are running awareness campaigns to ensure smooth implementation. In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath launched a GST Reform Awareness Campaign from September 22-29 to educate traders and promote indigenous products during the festive season.