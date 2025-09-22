GST Rate Cuts: Unable To Avail Benefits? Here’s How To Complain On INGRAM Portal

With the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates taking effect today, September 22, the government has made it easier for consumers to report businesses that are not passing on the GST rate reductions.

If a business continues charging old prices after a GST cut, the tax benefit does not reach the consumer. To address this, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has added a dedicated GST category on the INGRAM portal, an integrated platform connecting consumers, government agencies, private companies, regulators, ombudsmen, and call centres.

Complaints can be registered under sub-sectors such as Automobiles, Banking, Consumer Durables, E-commerce, and FMCG, as per news agency ANI.

Officials from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) trained National Consumer Helpline (NCH) counsellors to handle GST-related grievances effectively. Businesses were urged to pass on the benefits of GST reductions to consumers.