Business NewsNationalGST Rate Cuts Make Navratri 2025 Special: PM Modi Urges Indians To Adopt Local Products
ADVERTISEMENT

GST Rate Cuts Make Navratri 2025 Special: PM Modi Urges Indians To Adopt Local Products

The mantra of swadeshi is going to receive a new energy during this period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

22 Sep 2025, 08:39 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Modi urges people to come together and strengthen the resolve of self-reliant India. (Photo credit: NDTV)</p></div>
Modi urges people to come together and strengthen the resolve of self-reliant India. (Photo credit: NDTV)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Navraatri of 2025 has become more special as GST rate cuts comes into effect and people are growing their preferences for local products and services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

The mantra of swadeshi is going to receive a new energy during this period. He urged citizens to come together to fulfill the resolve of the developed and self-reliant India.

On the eve of Navratri, Modi also asked Indians to take pride in local products and services. When combined with recent income tax relief, these changes are projected to leave citizens with around Rs 2.5 lakh crore in extra savings.

The figure will translate into stronger household budgets, higher demand for both essentials and aspirational goods. It will also create a ripple effect that could energise the broader economy during the festive season, he said.

ALSO READ

GST 2.0: What The Rate Rationalisation Means For Your Wallet
Opinion
GST 2.0: What The Rate Rationalisation Means For Your Wallet
Read More

Modi announced the rate rationalisation on Aug 15. The GST Council approved it in the 56th meeting, held early September. The new structure has been simplified to mainly 5% and 18%, and the impact on household budgets could be significant. It came into effect on Monday.

The reforms will simplify compliance and ease of business operations and it will mark a significant step towards self-reliance, timed with the very first day of Navratri, Modi said.

In a key address on the eve of Navratri, Modi recalled India's complex web of taxes in the pre-GST era. He refered an article published over a decade ago that highlighted the challenges a foreign company faced doing business in the country.

For decades, citizens and traders were entangled by levies like Octroi, Entry Tax, Sales Tax, Excise, VAT, and Service Tax, he said. The Modi government replaced all old levies with a Goods and Services Tax in 2017 with a four-slab structure. The GST will now be revised to a two-rate regime (5% and 18%). Notably, petroleum products are out of GST's ambit.

ALSO READ

Modi Recalls Pre-GST Struggles: Bangalore-Europe-Hyderabad Route Made A Mess Of Indian Commerce
Opinion
Modi Recalls Pre-GST Struggles: Bangalore-Europe-Hyderabad Route Made A Mess Of Indian Commerce
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT