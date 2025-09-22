GST Rate Cuts Make Navratri 2025 Special: PM Modi Urges Indians To Adopt Local Products

The Navraatri of 2025 has become more special as GST rate cuts comes into effect and people are growing their preferences for local products and services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

The mantra of swadeshi is going to receive a new energy during this period. He urged citizens to come together to fulfill the resolve of the developed and self-reliant India.

On the eve of Navratri, Modi also asked Indians to take pride in local products and services. When combined with recent income tax relief, these changes are projected to leave citizens with around Rs 2.5 lakh crore in extra savings.

The figure will translate into stronger household budgets, higher demand for both essentials and aspirational goods. It will also create a ripple effect that could energise the broader economy during the festive season, he said.