GST Council Meeting: What's In Store For Middle Class?

The Council, over the next two days, will discuss reducing the number of slabs in GST to just two -- 5% and 18% – and removing the 12% and 28% slabs. Also, a special 40% tax has been proposed on a select few items, including tobacco and ultra-luxury goods.

As many as eight sectors – textiles, fertiliser, renewable energy, automotive, handicrafts, agriculture, health and insurance – will benefit the most from the rate overhaul, as per the Centre's blueprint for GST reforms.