Green Hydrogen Will Play Key Role In India’s Energy Transition: CSIR-NCL Director

Lele was delivering the keynote lecture titled 'India’s Energy Status and the Possibility of Using Green Gydrogen Fuel in the Country' at the city-based CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), which celebrated the birth anniversary of its Founder Director P M Bhargava.

“Green hydrogen -- produced through processes with substantially low carbon emission -- will play a key role in India’s energy transition particularly in the sectors of industry and heavy-duty commercialisation,” a CCMB release quoted Lele as saying.