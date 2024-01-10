Green Hydrogen Can Enable Energy Transition In India's Net-Zero Journey: WEF Report

In a detailed analysis of what it will take to make green hydrogen a credible energy pathway in India, the report said, "Green hydrogen can enable energy transition as India takes its net-zero journey towards 2070 while supporting its growing energy needs."

Hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water and powered by renewable energy, which is known as green hydrogen, is considered a clean, flexible and versatile energy carrier that can also help address the tension between energy supply and climate change, the report said.