Great Care Be Exercised To Remove Taint Of Bias In Arbitral Proceedings: Singapore Supreme Court Judge

“I understand from my admittedly brief research, that India adopts a slightly different position to that of Singapore. Indian courts have stated that the relevant test for arbitrator impartiality is whether there is a reasonable apprehension of bias from the viewpoint of the concerned party,” she said.

Justice Prakash said the courts ensured bias-free proceedings at the beginning of the proceedings and also after the issuance of an award when one of the parties appealed to a supervisory court to set aside the award.