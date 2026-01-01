Grapes, Gold Coins And Last-Minute Glitter: Instamart Reveals What India Ordered On New Year’s Eve

Grapes, gold coins and a whole lot of party sparkle — India clearly wasn’t leaving its New Year’s Eve shopping to chance. Instamart says 2025 was the year quick commerce stopped being a “last-minute saviour” and officially became part of everyday life, and NYE orders proved it.

What began as a Tier-1 city convenience has quietly turned into urban infrastructure. This year, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities joined the party in a big way. And what were people ordering? Not just chips and soda. Think party décor, grooming and beauty essentials, gifts, snacks, beverages — and the breakout star of the night: grapes.

Yes, grapes. Viral trends travelled faster than delivery bikes. The buying spree is result of an old Spanish tradition called 'Las Doce Uvas De La Suerte' or the 12 grapes of luck, wherein people place 12 grapes in a plate over a table and as the clock strikes 12 on the midnight of Dec. 31, they get under the table with the plate and eat those grapes for good fortune.

Last year too, in a sea of ice cubes, cocktail mixers and snacks, what stood out among the top quick commerce orders were grapes.

Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha calls 2025 a defining year for both the company and quick commerce as a whole. Over the year, people didn’t just order groceries — they ordered everything from milk and fresh produce to electronics, gifts, and even gold. If it could be delivered fast, India wanted it.

The big takeaway: quick commerce has graduated. It’s no longer just for “oops we forgot the bread.” It now powers last-minute plans, planned parties, impulse cravings and sentimental gifting: all in minutes.

As India steps into 2026, Instamart is betting that reliability, selection and trust keep the momentum going. Because if New Year’s Eve was any indication, the country now wants its celebrations — and its grapes — delivered.