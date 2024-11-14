GRAP 3 Curb In Delhi: What Is Banned, What Is Allowed As Capital City Battles High AQI Levels

Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3: With pollution reaching alarming levels, the central pollution watchdog (CAQM) imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP which would enforce stricter pollution controls.

The air quality in the capital remained in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures. Delhi and its adjoining areas had been covered under a blanket of thick smog since last morning with the air quality index (AQI) reported over 400 in several areas.

Here's all you need to know about Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 (GRAP 3).