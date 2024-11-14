GRAP 3 Curb In Delhi: What Is Banned, What Is Allowed As Capital City Battles High AQI Levels
The decision to invoke the third stage of GRAP was announced by Commission for Air Quality Management on Thursday. Here's all you need to know about GRAP 3 restrictions.
Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3: With pollution reaching alarming levels, the central pollution watchdog (CAQM) imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP which would enforce stricter pollution controls.
The air quality in the capital remained in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures. Delhi and its adjoining areas had been covered under a blanket of thick smog since last morning with the air quality index (AQI) reported over 400 in several areas.
Here's all you need to know about Graded Response Action Plan Stage 3 (GRAP 3).
What is GRAP 3
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of measures implemented to address worsening air pollution levels. Stage 3 of GRAP is activated when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 'severe' (401-450) levels, under this plan governments may enforce restrictions on construction, demolition, and public activities to reduce pollution.
GRAP Stages
The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality.
Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300)
Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400)
Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450)
Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI above 450)
When will GRAP 3 restrictions come into effect in Delhi
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) took the decision to raise the pollution mitigation level to GRAP-3, effective from 8 am on Friday for the capital city.
GRAP 3 Restrictions
Under GRAP Stage 3, a set of stringent measures will be enforced to curb pollution levels. Here's a list of what will be banned and what will be allowed:
All inter-state buses from NCR states (except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses) will be prohibited from entering Delhi.
Ban on construction and demolition activities will be enforced to curb dust that contributes to air pollution.
Suspension of mining-related activities.
Restrictions on the plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.
Shifting to online classes for students up to Class 5.
Restrictions on the use of diesel generator sets for emergency purposes only. Industrial operations not running on fuels in the standard list of approved ones are banned.
What will happen if AQI increases beyond 450
Stage 4 of GRAP will be activated when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 'severe plus' (450+) levels, under this plan governments may enforce even more strict measures to reduce pollution. Here are some of those measures:
Stop entry of truck traffic into Delhi.
Stringent ban on construction and demolition activities.
The government can discontinue physical classes, including Classes Vl - lX and Class Xl.
The government can issue directives to public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.
Additional emergency measures like the closure of educational institutions and non-emergency commercial activities.
Running of vehicles on the odd-even basis of registration numbers.
Children and elderly will be recommended to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors.
Delhi AQI
The capital city's Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 428 on Thursday morning. On Wednesday, the city reported the worst AQI in the country, with air quality turning 'severe' for the first time this season.
Earlier today, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said GRAP-3 would not be implemented.
"For the last two days, for the first time this season, AQI has gone above 400 in Delhi. Many people have questions in their minds about why the AQI which was in the 'poor' or 'very poor' category since October 14 suddenly went into the 'severe' category," he said. "Meteorologists have reported that due to snowfall in the mountains, a drop in the temperature of Delhi has been recorded. Due to this, dry conditions have been created in the morning and evening in the entirety of north India," Mr Rai said.
-- with inputs from PTI