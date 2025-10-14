GRAP-1 Imposed In Delhi As Air Quality Worsens: What Are The Curbs In Effect?

Grey clouds of smog have returned in India's national capital with the air quality index ticking downwards to 'poor' for the first time in four months, on the morning of Oct. 14, 2025.

Following this, the Commission for Air Quality Management has enforced curbs under GRAP-1 in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The CAQM, which is the centre's anti-pollution panel, announced its decision through an order on Tuesday after Delhi's AQI was under the 'poor' category at reported at 211.

Some of the main restrictions and measures under GRAP-1 include curbs on construction activities, such as a strict ban on labour-intensive construction activities sans dust mitigation along with mandatory water sprinkling at all project sites; restrictions on industries and vehicles like more vigilant inspections of polluting industries and stricter CNG compliance for public transport.

Besides these, the measures include an immediate stop on all garbage burning activities and more stringent bio-medical waste handling protocols along with black carbon emission audits for heavy vehicles.