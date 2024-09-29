Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Calls Out Air India For Poor Service, Highlights Systemic Issues

Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej has criticised Air India for substandard service in a series of posts on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, recounting two separate incidents during recent flights. Kej, who has publicly voiced his frustrations, described long delays and poor customer care, which he believes point to deeper issues within the airline.

In the first incident, Kej detailed his experience on Sept. 14, while travelling business class from Delhi to Bengaluru. He arrived at the check-in counter with overweight luggage and offered to pay for the excess baggage. However, the airline refused to accept payment via UPI, a widely used digital payment method, and directed him to a distant counter.

"They refused UPI... Air India does not accept it," Kej said. After nearly an hour of walking between counters and insisting on making the payment, the airline finally accepted his UPI payment at the check-in counter. "This is a systemic issue with Air India where they just do not care about their paying/loyal customers," he said, urging the airline to review the CCTV footage of the incident.