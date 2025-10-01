GPSC Medical Officer Exam Schedule 2025 Released, Steps To Download Schedule
The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the preliminary exam schedule for the Medical Officer (MO) recruitment 2025. The revised preliminary exam date is scheduled for Dec. 7, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Candidates must visit the official website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, for the latest notifications and to download the detailed schedule and syllabus to ensure they are fully prepared.
Earlier, the exam was scheduled for Oct. 12, 2025.
GPSC MO Recruitment 2025: Vacancies
The GPSC Medical Officer Recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 100 vacancies. The category-wise breakup is:
1. General: 12
2. Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 10
3. Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC): 51
4. Scheduled Caste (SC): 12
5. Scheduled Tribe (ST): 15
GPSC MO Recruitment 2025: How To Download exam Schedule 2025?
The following are the steps to download the GPSC MO Recruitment 2025 schedule:
Visit the official Gujarat Public Service Commission website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
On the homepage, look for and click on the link related to the "Medical Officer exam schedule 2025".
The official exam schedule will open on your screen as a PDF document.
Check the new exam date and the timing.
Download and take a printout of the exam schedule for future reference.
GPSC MO Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern
The recruitment process begins with the Preliminary Exam, which is an objective (MCQ) type test. The paper will consist of questions and carry a total of 100 marks. The duration of the examination is three hours.
The preliminary exam acts as a screening test to shortlist candidates for the subsequent selection stage. Candidates are advised to thoroughly review the prelims syllabus, which is also available on the official GPSC website.
GPSC MO Recruitment 2025: Selection process
The selection for the GPSC Medical Officer posts primarily involves two stages. The preliminary exam (objective type) is the initial screening stage. Next, is the interview round. Candidates who qualify in the Preliminary Exam by scoring above the cut-off marks will be called for a personal interview.
The final selection and merit list for the GPSC MO Recruitment 2025 will be prepared based on the candidates' performance in both the preliminary exam and the interview round.