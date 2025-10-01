GPSC Medical Officer Exam Schedule 2025 Released, Steps To Download Schedule

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the preliminary exam schedule for the Medical Officer (MO) recruitment 2025. The revised preliminary exam date is scheduled for Dec. 7, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Candidates must visit the official website, gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, for the latest notifications and to download the detailed schedule and syllabus to ensure they are fully prepared.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled for Oct. 12, 2025.