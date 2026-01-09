Business NewsNationalGovt Unveils District-Led Textiles Transformation Plan To Create Global Export Champions
Govt Unveils District-Led Textiles Transformation Plan To Create Global Export Champions

The Textiles Ministry launched the initiative at the National Textile Ministers Conference in Guwahati.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Textiles Ministry launched the initiative at the National Textile Ministers Conference in Guwahati. (Photo by Héctor J. Rivas on Unsplash)</p></div>
The Textiles Ministry launched the initiative at the National Textile Ministers Conference in Guwahati. (Photo by Héctor J. Rivas on Unsplash)
The government unveiled the District-Led Textiles Transformation (DLTT) Plan on Thursday, a strategic initiative designed to catalyse inclusive and sustainable growth across India's textile landscape.

The Textiles Ministry launched the initiative at the National Textile Ministers Conference in Guwahati.

"By shifting to a sector-specific, district-level approach, the Ministry aims to transform 100 high-potential districts into Global Export Champions and elevate 100 Aspirational Districts into self-reliant hubs," the Textile Ministry said.

The ministry analysed all districts using a data-driven scoring methodology based on three key parameters - Export Performance, MSME Ecosystem Workforce Presence.

This was then designed into a two-pronged strategy where districts were categorized into Champion Districts and Aspirational Districts. The plan follows a tailored implementation framework based on a district's category.

The initiative also emphasises Purvodaya convergence in the east and northeast zones.

These regions are prioritised for tribal belt development, connectivity improvement, and Geographical Indication (GI) tagging to position unique cultural handicrafts for premium global markets.

Through the strategic convergence of government resources and collaborative partnerships with industry and academia, the programme aims to strengthen textile clusters and systematically scale successful models to maximise impact across districts, the ministry stated.

