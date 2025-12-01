Govt Proposes ‘Health Security Se National Security Cess’ On Pan Masala, Gutkha

Months after introducing a 'sin tax' on tobacco-related items during the GST rationalisation exercise, the central government has now introduced 'Healthy Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025', through which they have proposed a rigorous new tax regime on pan masala and gutkha manufacturers to fund defence and public health expenditures.

The bill marks serves as a pivot to India's fiscal policy as the GST compensation cess is set to expire in March 2026.

As part of the proposed legislation, the government is set to introduce a 'machine-based' levy, thus shifting the tax liability to the production capacity rather than sales volume.

The cess will apply to any entity that owns, operates, manages or controls the machinery used to manufacture specified tobacco and pan masala products.

This is done in order to close out a common loophole and establish that the person controlling the machine remains liable, even if the production gets outsourced to job workers.

The government has a plan to enforce strict compliance as well, mandating that every taxable entity must register their equipment and file declarations regarding machine capacity.

As such, manufacturers must submit monthly self-assessed returns and remit the cess payment by the 7th of each month.

The legislation also grants tax authorities sweeping enforcement powers, including the right to conduct scrutiny, audits, surprise inspections, and search and seizure operations to curb evasion in the sector. This could go a long way in adding more scrutiny in a largely ambigious sector.

In a provision granting the government significant fiscal flexibility, the bill allows the Centre to temporarily double the cess rate "in the public interest."

Analysts view the move as a critical step in creating a revenue buffer for national security and health infrastructure while preparing the federal revenue framework for the post-compensation cess era.