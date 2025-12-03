Govt On Delhi Pollution: Over 200,000 Respiratory Illness Cases Reported Since 2022

More than 2 lakh cases of acute respiratory illness were recorded across six major hospitals in Delhi over the past three years, with around 30,000 patients requiring hospitalisation, the health ministry said in a written reply to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha.

The data was presented in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday by Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav. It presents a grim reality for Delhi's hazardous air quality.

In a response to questions regarding correlation between pollution and rising hospital admissions for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Jadhav explained that air pollution acts as a significant triggering factor for such ailments.

"Health effects of air pollution are a synergistic manifestation of factors which include food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity, heredity, etc.," Jadhav said in his written reply.